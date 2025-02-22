Roma vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2025

Roma will host Monza at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side look to have hit their stride under veteran head coach Claudio Ranieri and are pushing for the European spots as they sit ninth in the table with 37 points from 25 matches.

Ad

The Giallorossi picked up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win over 10-man Parma in their last league outing, with Matias Soule scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half. They then turned their attention to continental action during the week, beating Porto 3-2 to advance to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Monza, on the other hand, have endured a woeful season and are staring down the relegation barrel with two-thirds of the campaign gone. They played out a goalless draw against Lecce in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Serie A standings with just 14 points and will need to begin picking up points if they are to avoid the drop.

Roma vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Roma and Monza. The home side have won five of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just once, with their other two contests ending level.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all eight of their games in this fixture.

Monza have scored 21 goals in Serie A this season. Only Lecce (19) have managed fewer.

Ad

Roma vs Monza Prediction

The Giallorossi have won three of their last four matches and have lost just one of their last eight across all competitions. They have won all but one of their last eight home games and will head into the midweek clash as sure-fire favorites.

The Biancorossi, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five matches and 10 of their last 12. They have the second-worst away record in the Italian top flight this season and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Roma 3-0 Monza

Roma vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback