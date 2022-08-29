Roma vs Monza prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Roma will square off against Monza at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Tuesday. The Giallorossi played out a 1-1 draw against Juventus in a high-profile clash on Saturday.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juventus an early lead, but Tammy Abraham equalised midway through the second half, with former Bianconeri star Paulo Dybala picking up the assist.

Monza, meanwhile, have struggled in their first Serie A campaign. They find themselves at the bottom of the standings after losing all three games. They got off to a good start against Udinese, scoring in the 32nd minute, but conceded two unanswered goals to endure another defeat.

Roma vs Monza Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just three times across competitions, and this midweek game will be their first meeting in Serie A. All their previous clashes have produced conclusive results, with two wins for Roma and one for I Brianzoli.

Roma form guide (all competitions): D-W-W

Monza form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W

Roma vs Monza Team News

Roma

Ebrima Darboe suffered a torn ACL in the preseason and is a long-term absentee. Georginio Wijnaldum is out with a foot injury, while Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a dislocated shoulder in the win over Cremonese and faces a significant time on the sidelines.

New signing Andrea Belotti has trained with the squad and is in contention to make his debut.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ebrima Darboe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Monza

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visitors. Pablo Mari, Marco D'Alessandro, Dany Mota and Andrea Ranocchia remain sidelined with injury.

Injured: Pablo Mari, Marco D'Alessandro, Andrea Ranocchia, Dany Mota

Doubtful: Marlon

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Roma vs Monza Predicted XIs

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Spinazzola; Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Tammy Abraham

Monza (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio; Luca Caldirola, Luca Marrone, Carlos Augusto; Samuele Birindelli, Andrea Colpani, Stefano Sensi, Andrea Barberis, Mattia Valoti; Gianluca Caprari, Andrea Petagna

Roma vs Monza Prediction

All three of Roma's games this season have seen fewer than 2.5 goals, with their first two games ending in 1-0 wins. Monza, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to life in the top flight. They and have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding eight goals in three games and scoring just twice.

Roma are expected to capitalise on Monza's struggles and take all three points at home.

Prediction: Roma 1-0 Monza

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav