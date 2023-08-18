Roma vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

Roma are set to play Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in Serie A.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Partizani in their most recent game. First-half goals from Italian attackers Stephan El Shaarawy and Andrea Belotti sealed the deal for Roma.

Salernitana, on the other hand, beat Ternana 1-0 in the first round of the Coppa Italia. An early first-half goal from winger Antonio Candreva secured the win for Salernitana.

Roma vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma have won three games and drawn one.

Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala managed 18 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Roma last season.

Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini managed nine goal contributions in 29 league starts for Roma last season.

English striker Tammy Abraham managed 11 goal contributions in 24 league starts for Roma last season.

Senegal international Boulaye Dia managed 22 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Salernitana last season.

Roma vs Salernitana Prediction

Roma finished 6th last season, but are now entering the third season under the management of Jose Mourinho. Mourinho's third seasons at the club have not always gone well, but he looks settled at Roma, and the club have made some interesting acquisitions.

They have added considerably to their midfield ranks, signing Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain, while Houssem Aouar has joined on a free transfer. They have also signed centre-back Evan Ndicka on a free, while letting go of Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez for a decent sum of money to Al-Ahli.

Roma perhaps don't attract the attention that Mourinho's previous clubs, like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United have, and that seems to have helped Mourinho as well.

Salernitana, on the other hand, finished 15th last season, and have done well to sign striker Boulaye Dia on a permanent deal from Villarreal. His goals will be crucial if Salernitana are to retain their Serie A status.

They have also signed centre-back Lorenzo Pirola and Polish midfielder Mateusz Legowski, while centre-back Matteo Lovato is a highly regarded talent who will be looking to develop more this season.

Roma have made some interesting signings, and one is never far away from entertainment as long as Mourinho is around. They should win here though.

Prediction: Roma 1-0 Salernitana

Roma vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Roma

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Roma to keep a clean sheet- yes