Roma vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2023

Roma will welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

The hosts have lost two games in a row and in their previous outing suffered a 1-0 defeat against Lazio, a game which saw two red cards being shown deep into injury time. It was their third defeat in four games and Jose Mourinho will be looking to return to winning ways as he aims to keep Roma's top-four hopes alive.

Sampdoria signed off for the international break with a 3-1 home win over Verona thanks to Manolo Gabbiadini's brace and a late goal from Alessandro Zanoli. It was their first win in the league since January and their first at home in Serie A this season.

Roma vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 146 times in all competitions since 1946. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 60 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 47 wins while 39 games have ended in draws.

Roma have suffered just one defeat in their last nine meetings against Sampdoria and recorded a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Sampdoria have failed to score in three of their last five away games.

Roma are undefeated in their last four home meetings against Sampdoria, winning three games in that period.

Roma have kept clean sheets in five of their last six home games, though they conceded four goals in their last home game, suffering a 3-4 defeat against Sassuolo.

Sampdoria have the worst attacking record in Serie A this term, scoring 16 goals in 27 games, though 10 of them have come on their travels.

Roma vs Sampdoria Prediction

The Giallorossi have failed to score in their last two games in all competitions and will be looking to make their mark on the scoreboard this weekend. They have scored at least one goal at home in all competitions since November, so the odds of them finding the back of the net look good.

The Blucerchiati have scored four goals in their last three away games but have failed to score in their last two matches against the hosts. With that in mind, we expect Roma to eke out a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Roma 1-0 Sampdoria

Roma vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes