Roma vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Roma welcome Sassuolo to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday (March 12).

The hosts bounced back from a 2-1 defeat against Cremonese with a 1-0 win over Juventus at home on Sunday (March 5). Roma continued their form in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (March 9). They beat Real Sociedad 2-0, thanks to goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Marash Kumbulla.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, made it two wins in a row, beating Cremonese 3-2 at home, thanks to goals from Armand Lauriente, Davide Frattesi and Nedim Bajrami. A win here will take them to the top half of the standings.

Roma vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 previous meetings - all in Serie A - Roma have nine wins and one defeat.

Roma are unbeaten at home against Sassuolo, recording four wins, with three coming in the last four games..

Four of their last five meetings have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form in recent games, recording four wins in their last five games and keeping clean sheets in the wins too.

Sassuolo have four wins in their last six league outings.

Roma have won their last five games at home without conceding..

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four away games.

Roma vs Sassuolo Prediction

Roma have been in solid form at home, winning their five games. They have also kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine home games and are likely to produce another strong defensive outing.

I Neroverdi are unbeaten in their last four away games and have lost just once across competitions since January but are winless at Roma. Jose Mourinho will have his eye on the second leg of the Europa League against Real Sociedad and is likely to rotate his squad, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 Sassuolo

Roma vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Armand Lauriente to score or assist any time - Yes

