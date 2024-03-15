Roma vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Roma will host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form under head coach Daniele De Rossi and are now on the hunt for the Champions League spots. They played out a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina in their last league outing, with Diego Llorente scoring a late equalizer before picking up a 4-1 aggregate victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Roma sit fifth in the league table with 48 points from 28 matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Sunday.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have endured a difficult league campaign and are currently fighting for survival in Serie A. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a narrow 1-0 victory over Frosinone, with Kristian Thorstvedt scoring the sole goal of the game just before the hour mark.

The visitors sit 19th in the league table with just 23 points picked up so far and will be desperate for a win this weekend as they look to exit the drop zone.

Roma vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Roma and Sassuolo. The home side have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Sassuolo have conceded 55 goals in Serie A this season. Only Frosinone (57) and last-placed Salernitana (58) have conceded more.

Roma are the second-highest-scoring side in the Italian top flight this season with a goal tally of 54.

Roma vs Sassuolo Prediction

Roma's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won five of their last six home matches and are slight favorites for the weekend clash.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a four-game losing run and they will now be looking to kick on from that on Sunday. They have, however, lost their last seven away matches on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Sassuolo

Roma vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last six matchups)