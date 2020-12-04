Roma vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma are set to play hosts to Sassuolo on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico in their next Serie A fixture.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Swiss side Young Boys on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League group stage game. Goals from Spanish attacker Borja Mayoral, young left-back Riccardo Calafiori and veteran striker Edin Dzeko secured the win for Paulo Fonseca's side.

Cameroon international Jean-Pierre Nsame scored the goal for Young Boys, who had centre-back Mohamed Ali Camara sent off in the second half.

“𝐼 𝑑𝑜𝑛’𝑡 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝐼’𝑣𝑒 𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑑 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎 𝑔𝑜𝑎𝑙 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑅𝑜𝑚𝑎 – 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑏𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑜.“



Sassuolo, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Inter Milan in Serie A last Saturday.

Goals from Chile international Alexis Sanchez and midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, and an own goal from defender Vlad Chiriches, sealed the victory for Inter Milan.

Roma vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost one and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other in February of this year, with Sassuolo beating 10-man Roma 4-2. A brace from Italian striker Francesco Caputo and goals from Serbia international Filip Duricic and former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga ensured victory for Sassuolo.

Captain and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Edin Dzeko and French midfielder Jordan Veretout scored the goals for Roma, who had former Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini sent off in the second half.

Roma form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-W-L

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W-L

Roma vs Sassuolo Team News

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca will be without the services of centre-back Gianluca Mancini, left-back Davide Santon and young midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. All three Italy of these internationals are sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Gianluca Mancini, Davide Santon, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sassuolo will be without centre-back Filippo Romagna, who is nursing an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Mirante, Roger Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Juan Jesus, Rick Karsdorp, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro, Edin Dzeko

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli, Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio, Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Duricic, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori, Jeremie Boga

Roma vs Sassuolo Prediction

Roma enjoyed a good season under Paulo Fonseca last time around, and the Romans sit sixth in the league table. Former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has impressed this season, with his creativity and goalscoring ability playing a key role in Roma's successes so far.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have a talented manager in Roberto De Zerbi, and have the likes of in-demand midfielder Manuel Locatelli, as well as attackers Domenico Berardi and Jeremie Boga in the squad. Those individuals have all performed to a high level and have been linked with big European clubs.

A close match is on the cards. Sassuolo have played in some entertaining matches this season, and a goalscoring draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Roma 2-2 Sassuolo