Roma vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma will trade tackles with Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico in a Serie A matchday 17 fixture on Monday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a thrilling five-goal thriller in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Tammy Abraham's brace helped the Italians secure a 3-2 away victory over CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria, with two late goals from the hosts threatening a dramatic fightback.

Spezia played out a 2-2 draw with Sampdoria in league action last weekend. Giacomo Raspadori's brace helped the Blucerchiati to overturn a two-goal deficit and leave Liguria with a point.

The draw helped Spezia go two points clear of the relegation zone while Roma sit in seventh spot on 25 points.

Roma vs Spezia Head-to-Head

Both sides have one win apiece in their last four meetings against one another, with two matches ending in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate in May that saw Roma come back from a two-goal deficit at halftime to snatch a point away from home.

The hosts have secured three wins from their last five matches in all competitions. Spezia are on a four-game winless run, with last weekend's draw halting a three-game losing streak.

AS Roma form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Spezia form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Roma vs Spezia Team News

Roma

Nicolo Zaniolo and Gianluca Mancini are suspended for accumulated yellow cards. Stephan El Shaarawy (calf), Lorenzo Pellegrini (muscle) and Leonardo Spinazzola (Achilles tendon) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspension: Nicolo Zaniolo, Gianluca Mancini

Spezia

Leo Sena and Emmanuel Quartsin Gyasi are the only injury absentees for the visitors.

Injuries: Emmanuel Quartsin Gyasi, Leo Sena

Suspension: None

Roma vs Spezia Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Bryan Cristante; Jordan Veretout, Matias Vina, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gonzalo Villar; Borja Mayoral, Tammy Abraham

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Simone Bastoni; Viktor Kovalenko, Jacopo Sala, Giulio Maggiore; Rey Manaj, David Strelec, M'Bala Nzola

Roma vs Spezia Prediction

Roma might have progressed to the knockout round on the continent as group winners, but the Giallarossi's form domestically has left a lot to be desired. Their home form against the lower-ranked sides is, however, a source of optimism and the capital side are heavily fancied to secure maximum points on Monday.

This does not offer much hope for a Spezia side that struggle on their travels and we are backing Jose Mourinho's side to secure a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Roma 3-1 Spezia

Edited by Peter P