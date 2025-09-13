Roma vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Roma will invite Torino to Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have won their two league games thus far, while Il Toro are winless in the two games, suffering one defeat.

Ad

The capital club got their campaign underway with a 1-0 home triumph over Bologna and continued that form with a 1-0 away win over newly promoted Pisa before the international break.

The visitors suffered a crushing 5-0 loss to Inter Milan in their campaign opener, and they improved upon that performance with a goalless draw against Fiorentina before the international break, playing out a goalless draw. They will look to open their goalscoring record for the season here.

Ad

Trending

Roma vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 186 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 81 wins. Il Toro have 57 wins and 48 games have ended in draws.

I Giallorossi secured a league double over the visitors last season with an aggregate score of 3-0.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Il Toro are winless in their last eight league meetings against the capital club.

The capital club are on a four-game winning streak in Serie A, keeping three clean sheets while scoring seven goals.

Torino are winless in their last seven league games, failing to score in six.

The Giallorossi are unbeaten at home in Serie A in 2025. Notably, they have suffered just one loss in the league since November.

The visitors, meanwhile, have registered just one win on their travels in Serie A in 2025.

Ad

Roma vs Torino Prediction

The Giallorossi have won their two league games while keeping clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, recording four wins, and are strong favorites.

Wesley is back in training and is in contention to start here. Leon Bailey remains sidelined with an injury, but Lorenzo Pellegrini is available for Gian Piero Gasperini and should start from the bench.

Ad

The Granata have failed to score in their last five league games, which is a cause for concern. They have lost six of their last eight games in this fixture, failing to score in five.

Perr Schuurs is a confirmed absentee, while Ardian Ismajli is in contention to make his debut here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we back the capital club to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Torino

Roma vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More