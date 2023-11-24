Roma vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

Roma are set to play Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in Serie A.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Lazio in their most recent league game.

Udinese, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Atalanta in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Brazilian midfielder Walace for Udinese was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from Brazilian midfielder Ederson for Atalanta.

Roma vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma have won 21 games, lost seven and drawn three.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has managed six goals in nine league starts for Roma this season.

Italian striker Andrea Belotti has managed five goal contributions in four league starts for Roma this season.

Italian striker Lorenzo Lucca has managed three goal contributions in seven league starts for Udinese this season.

French winger Florian Thauvin has scored one goal in eight league starts for Udinese this season.

Roma vs Udinese Prediction

Roma are currently 7th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They have been extremely inconsistent this season, but one positive has been the form of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who has scored six goals so far in the league.

The 30-year old endured controversial spells at both Chelsea and Inter Milan, but seems to have found his form with Roma. Despite this, it remains to be seen whether the Italian side sign him on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

Udinese, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games, drawing the other four. They are two points ahead of 18th-placed Cagliari, and have won only one game in the league this season.

The one player who seems likely to leave Udinese soon is Lazar Samardzic. The former RB Leipzig midfielder has done well during his time in Italy, and has once again been one of the better performers for his side this season. The 21-year old has been linked with clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan and West Ham United.

Roma need to find some consistency, and should likely emerge victorious here against Udinese.

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Udinese

Roma vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Roma

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Roma to keep a clean sheet- yes