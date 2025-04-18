Roma vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Roma will entertain Verona at Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Saturday. The capital club are seventh in the league table with 54 points, five fewer than fourth-placed Juventus. The visitors have won nine of their 32 league games and are 14th in the standings.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to 16 games last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw against local rivals Lazio. It was a close game, and after a goalless first half, Alessio Romagnoli gave Lazio the lead in the 47th minute, and Matías Soulé equalized in the 69th minute.

The Mastini are unbeaten in their last four league outings, playing out three consecutive draws. After a 1-1 away draw against Torino earlier this month, they were held to a goalless draw at home by Genoa last week.

Roma vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 77 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 40 wins. The Mastini have 15 wins to their name and 22 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season, and the visitors continued that streak with a home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Only last-placed Monza have suffered more losses (21) in Serie A than the visitors (18) this season.

Verona have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games.

Roma are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in all competitions, recording 12 wins.

Ten of the last 11 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 59 goals in 32 games.

The Mastini have registered the fewest draws (5) in Serie A this season.

Roma vs Verona Prediction

The Giallorossi are unbeaten in Serie A since December, winning 11 of the 16 games. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last five league games. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 1973 and are strong favorites.

Victor Nelsson has a foot injury and is not an option for this match. Claudio Ranieri will also be without the services of Paulo Dybala, while Saud Abdulhamid faces a late fitness test.

The Gialloblù have played three consecutive draws and will look to return to winning ways. They have won two of their seven away games in 2025, failing to score in three. They have lost five of their last six away meetings against the capital club.

Casper Tengstedt is a confirmed absentee for the visitors. Amin Sarr picked up a knock last week and faces a late fitness test. Cheikh Niasse and Tomáš Suslov are fit enough to start from the bench.

The capital club have an impressive home record in this fixture and considering their current form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Verona

Roma vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

