Roma vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22, 2022 

AS Roma and Waalwijk will square off in a friendly at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on Thursday (December 22).

Roma are coming off a 1-0 victory over Casa Pia in an all-Italian club friendly on Monday. Stephan El Shaarawy scored the winner in the 34th minute. This was Roma's first victory in friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They had drawn two and lost one of their previous three.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Polish side Rakow. All four goals came after the break, with Fabian Piasecki, Florian Jozefzoon, Roy Kuijpers and Sebastian Musiolik finding the back of the net.

Roma will use the game to continue their preparations for their return to competitive action. They will host Bologna in their first Serie A game of the new year, while Waalwijk will welcome Heerenveen on their return to Eredivisie action in January.

Roma vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Three of Roma's four friendlies during the World Cup break have produced two goals or fewer.

Waalwijk's last six games across competitions including friendlies have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring in four games.

Roma failed to win their last three Serie A games befpre the break, with each game failing to produce up to three goals.

Waalwijk have just one win from their last eight games across competitions, including friendlies.

Waalwijk are winless in their last five friendlies, losing two and drawing the other three 1-1.

Roma vs Waalwijk Prediction

Roma's preparations during the World Cup break hardly went to plan, with the capital side failing to impress. Jose Mourinho would not have been pleased with that, as his side also struggled before the break.

Nevertheless, the Serie A club are still heavily favoured to win the game, as they have significantly superior quality than Waalwijk.

Roma should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Waalwijk

Roma vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Roma to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

