Roma vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28, 2022

Roma will square off against Yokohama F. Marinos in a friendly at the Japan National Stadium on Monday (November 28).

The Serie A giants are on a Japan tour, and this will be their second game against a J-League team. Roma played out a goalless draw against Nagoya Grampus on Friday. Tammy Abraham, Nemanja Matic, Roger Ibanez and Chris Smalling were in the starting XI, and that could be the case again here.

Yokohama won the J-League earlier this month, pipping 2021 champions Kawasaki Frontale to the title by a couple of points. This will be their first game since their 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe, which helped them to the league title on the last day of the season.

Roma vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Roma faced a Japanese opponent for the first time when they took on Nagoya Grampus on Friday.

Roma are winless in their last four games across competitions, drawing the last three, with all four games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Yokohama ended their J-League campaign with two wins, scoring seven goals and conceding once.

Three of Yokohama's last five games have seen over 2.5 goals with, the Tokyo-based club scoring at least thrice in three games.

Roma have a relatively poor goalscoring record in the Serie A this season, scoring 18 goals in 15 games, which is the tenth-best attacking record in the competition.

Yokohama ended with 70 goals in 34 J-League games, the best-attacking record in the competition.

Roma vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Roma will look to give an opportunity to their young players. They have a few first-team players also available and should make the most of their squad quality.

Marinos, meanwhile, looked solid in their league campaign and will look to live up to their tag as the Japanese champions. With not much at stake, expect a draw to ensue.

Prediction: Roma 1-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

Roma vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Yokohama to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes