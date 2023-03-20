Roma Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2023

Roma Women entertain Barcelona Women at the Stadio Olimpico in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday (March 21).

The hosts are making their debut in the competition but deserve respect for their performances so far. Roma began their campaign in round two, handing Sparta Prague a 6-2 drubbing on aggregate to move into the group stage. The Italian side won four games, drew one and lost one to finish second in Group B, behind VfL Wolfsburg.

Roma are meeting Barcelona for the first time, but the visitors are billed as the outright favourites. The hosts, though, have displayed their pedigree in Serie A Women, sitting atop the standings on 15 points.

“We are facing the strongest team in the world at the moment,” says Roma manager Spugna.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking to go all the way. They missed the opportunity to claim a second title last season when they lost in the final to Lyon, the most successful club with eight titles.

Andressa Alves and Vicky Losada will be playing against their former club Barcelona. The Roma midfielders were on the books of Barca.

The Blaugrana are on the verge of clinching a fourth straight Primera División title after establishing a ten-point lead atop the points table with eight games to spare. They scored 29 goals in six group games in the Champions League to top Group D with 15 points.

“When you get to the quarterfinals, any tie is tough,” says manager Giraldez.

Roma Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Roma have scored 12 goals and conceded five in their last five games.

The hosts are yet to win the Serie A Women, while Barcelona have won Liga Fa record seven times.

Roma have had a flawless home run, winning their last five games.

Barcelona have won their last five games, scoring 21 goals without conceding.

Roma have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Barcelona have won five times in the same period:

Form Guide: Roma – W-W-L-W-W; Barcelona – W-W-W-W-W

Roma Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Valentina Giacinti leads the hosts’ scoring charts with four goals, while Manuela Giugliano has provided four assists. Next mission: countering free-scoring Barca.

Aitana Bonmatí boasts seven goals, while Geyse, Asisat Oshoala and Mariona Caldentey have netted four apiece. The visitors possess the firepower to reign supreme at the Stadio Olimpico. Barcelona should win this one based on their superior form and experience.

Prediction: Roma Women 1-3 Barcelona Women

Roma Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Roma - Yes

