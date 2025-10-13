Roma Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

AS Roma Women and Barcelona Women will battle for three points in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (October 15th). The game will be played at Stadio Tre Fontane.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a dramatic comeback 2-1 away win over AC Milan in Serie A Femminile over the weekend. All three goals were scored in the final 14 minutes, with Kay-Lee De Sanders putting Milan ahead in the 76th minute, while Alice Corelli equalized in the 83rd minute and Manuela Giugliano scored the match-winner in injury time.
Barcelona, meanwhile, thrashed Atletico Madrid 6-0 away from home in the Spanish Liga F. They were 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Esmee Brugts and Patricia Guijarro. Ewa Pajor, Alexia Putellas, Vicky Lopez, and Lala Aleixandri Lopez scored a goal each after the break to complete the rout.
The Catalans will shift their attention to the continent where they began their UWCL campaign with a 7-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich at home. Roma fell to a 6-2 defeat away to Real Madrid.
Roma Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides were drawn in the quarterfinal of the 2022-23 UWCL. Barcelona won both legs by a 6-1 aggregate en route to winning the tournament.
- Barcelona have made an eight-game winning start to the season across all competitions.
- Seven of Roma's last eight competitive games have produced three goals or more.
- Barcelona have scored at least four goals in seven of their eight games this term.
- Barcelona's last six games have produced an average of 10 corner kicks.
Roma Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction
Roma suffered a heavy defeat in their tournament opener, and their task will be made more difficult as they face an even tougher Spanish opposition.
Barcelona's rampant start to the season has sent a statement of intent to the rest of the continent. They have scored a remarkable 44 goals in just eight games, keeping a clean sheet on six occasions. The Catalans will be expected to keep this form going.
We expect the visitors to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Roma Women 0-4 Barcelona Women
Roma Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks