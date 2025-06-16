Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Romania U21 and Slovakia U21 will conclude their 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship campaign when they trade tackles at Tehelne pole. Both sides have been eliminated from the tournament.
Romania confirmed their elimination following their narrow 2-1 loss to Spain over the weekend. They went ahead through Louis Munteanu's fourth-minute strike whie Mateo Joseph missed a 26th-minute penalty for the Spaniards. Tricolorii Mici were seemingly on course for all three points, but they were reduced to 10 men when Vladislav Blanuta was sent off just nine minutes after coming on. Spain made them pay, with Mikel Jauregizar and Roberto Jaen scoring late goals to help their nation turn the game around.
Slovakia, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Italy. Cesare Casadei's seventh-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The respective defeats left both sides at the foot of Group A, each yet to register ther first points on the board.
Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both sides have two wins apiece from five head-to-head games while one game ended in a share of the spoils.
- The most recent meeting between the two sides came in June 2022 when Slovakia claimed a 4-3 victory in a friendly.
- Romania have been eliminated in the group stage in each of their last three appearances in the Euro Under-21.
- Slovakia are winless in their last seven games (five losses).
- Four of Romania's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- None of Romania's last 10 games have ended in draws (seven losses).
Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21 Prediction
Romania led Spain with just six minutes left on the clock but Daniel Pancu would have been disappointed to see his side lose by a one-goal deficit for the second time running. Four of their last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
Slovakia came into the tournament in poor form, failing to win any of their five pre-tournament friendlies. Their two losses in this tournament extended that run and means they cannot match their exploits that saw them make it to the semifinal.
We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Romania U21 1-1 Slovakia U21
Romania U21 vs Slovakia U21 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals