Romania U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21, 2023 

Romania and Spain will kickstart their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship at the Stadionul Steaua on Wednesday (June 21).

Romania, the joint-hosts of the tournament, have not been in action since out a goalless draw against Germany in a friendly in March. Spain, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Mexico in a friendly last week. Fidel Ambriz put the North Americans ahead in the 13th minute before Osasuna midfielder Aimar Oroz restored parity five minutes later.

The Iberians booked their spot in the tournament as Group C winners, having garnered 21 points from eight games. They're in Group B alongside hosts Romania, Croatia and Ukraine.

Romania U21 vs Spain U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain won both their previous two meetings against Romania.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Spain win 4-1 in a friendly.

Romania have managed one win in their last nine games.

Spain are the most successful side in the history of the competition, having triumphed on five occasions, most recently in 2019.

Spain have won nine of their last ten competitive games.

Spain have scored at least twice in 13 of their last 16 games.

Romania U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction

Spain are one of the favourites to go all the way. La Rojita's pedigree at this level is almost unmatched, having won the tournament on five occasions and finishing runners-up thrice. They have made the semifinal in five of the last six editions, highlighting their dominance in recent years.

Romania, by contrast, have a more modest pedigree but will be buoyed by home support behind them. Tricolorii Mici have nothing to lose and could spring an upset if they're underestimated by their illustrious opponents.

Spain will be eager to kickstart their campaign on a high to send a statement of intent to their rivals. Santi Denia's side should claim a comfortable win and also keept a clean sheet.

Prediction: Romania U21 0-3 Spain U21

Romania U21 vs Spain U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals

