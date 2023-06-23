Romania U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Romania U21 will host Ukraine U21 at Stadionul Steaua in a matchday two fixture at the 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship on Saturday (June 24).

Romania kickstarted their campaign with a dismal 3-0 defeat to Spain on Thursday. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Alex Baena, Juan Miranda and Sergi Gomes scoring to inspire the Iberians to victory.

Ukraine, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 win over Croatia. Oleksii Kashchuk broke the deadlock in the 18th minute before turning provider for Danilo Sikan three minutes into the second half.

The win took them to second spot in the standings with three points. Spain lead the way at the summit on goal difference.

Romania U21 vs Ukraine U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides .

Their most recent clash in October 2020 saw Ukraine claim a 1-0 win in a 2021 U-21 Euro qualifier.

Four of Romania's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Ukraine's last seven games have seen both sides score.

Ukraine have scored at least twice in four of their last five games.

There have been goals in both halves in five of Ukraine's last seven games.

Ukraine and Romania are participating at their third U-21 Euros.

Romania U21 vs Ukraine U21 Prediction

Joint-hosts Romania's tournament got off to the worst possible start in their defeat to Spain. They held the five-time champions for almost an hour before their capitulation.

Ukraine, for their part, had an impressive start, with their comfortable win taking them a step closer to the knockouts. Ruslan Rosan's side will look to get a win to consolidate their qualification chances and avoid having to need a result against favourites Spain next week.

Romania, meanwhile, will have home support behind them, which could spur them on as they aim to avoid an early elimination. The two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Romania 1-1 Ukraine

Romania U21 vs Ukraine U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

