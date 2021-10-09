Romania vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Romania host Armenia at the Stadionul Steaua in Bucharest on Monday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Tricolors are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Germany earlier in the week, having led the match just 10 minutes into it.

Second-half goals from Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller, who scored the winner in the 81st-minute, condemned Mirel Radoi's side to a third defeat of the campaign.

With 10 points in seven games, they're now fourth in Group J, but can leapfrog Armenia should they beat the visitors.

The Havak'akan started their campaign with three wins on the trot, but have failed to win any of their next four, including a draw with Iceland on Friday.

Joaquin Caparros' side will be eager to return to winning ways as time runs out, with only three more gamesremainingn in this qualifying round.

Romania vs Armenia Head-To-Head

Romania have won four of their previous six clashes, losing just once.

That defeat came in the first leg of these qualifiers as the Tricolors went down 3-2 in Armenia.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia 🇲🇰

🇮🇸 Iceland 1-1 Armenia 🇦🇲⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The four-time world champions come from behind and maintain their lead in 🇩🇪 Germany 2-1 Romania 🇷🇴🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia 🇲🇰🇮🇸 Iceland 1-1 Armenia 🇦🇲⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The four-time world champions come from behind and maintain their lead in #WCQ Group J 🇩🇪 Germany 2-1 Romania 🇷🇴

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia 🇲🇰

🇮🇸 Iceland 1-1 Armenia 🇦🇲⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ The four-time world champions come from behind and maintain their lead in #WCQ Group J https://t.co/EC28wOv6zv

Romania Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Armenia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-D

Romania vs Armenia Team News

Romania

The Tricolors will have Dragos Nedelcu back from suspension after the midfielder sat out their clash with Germany on Friday.

He may come back into the XI, with either Razvan Marin or Nicolae Stanciu dropping to the bench.

George Puscas may continue to lead the line as centre-forward. He hasn't scored for Romania since November 2020, and will be desperate to end the drought.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Romanian Football @RoFtbl #WCQ Germany 🇩🇪 2-1 Romania 🇷🇴Painful ending to a beautiful start, good opportunities through Hagi & even Stanciu diagonal shot, but Puscas very wasteful with one on one awful attempt and not passing for clearer opportunities twice.. Ratiu & Chiriches close in end too #GERROU Germany 🇩🇪 2-1 Romania 🇷🇴Painful ending to a beautiful start, good opportunities through Hagi & even Stanciu diagonal shot, but Puscas very wasteful with one on one awful attempt and not passing for clearer opportunities twice.. Ratiu & Chiriches close in end too#GERROU #WCQ https://t.co/PLBVCSM0FV

Armenia

Lucas Zelarayan made his debut for Armenia after winning eligibility and marked the occasion with a sensational assist for Hovhannisyan.

Head coach Joaquin Caparros may reward him for the same with another start on Monday.

Khoren Bayramyan came off the bench against Iceland and is gunning for a start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Romania vs Armenia Predicted XI

Romania (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita; Andrei Ratiu, Vlad Chiriches, Ionut Nedelcearu, Nicusor Bancu; Nicolae Stanciu, Dragos Nedelcu; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Cicaldau, Alexandru Maxim; George Puskas.

Armenia (4-4-2): David Yurchenko; Kamo Hovhannisyan, Taro Voskanyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Davit Terteryan; Khoren Bayramyan, Lucas Zelarayan, Artak Grigoryan, Sargis Adamyan; Tigran Barseghyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Romania vs Armenia Prediction

Both teams have a strong defensive unit, so don't expect too many goals in this game.

Romania made Germany work hard for their victory while Armenia shared the spoils with Iceland.

Also Read

However, with a victory on both teams' minds, they may well cancel each other out.

Prediction: Romania 1-1 Armenia

Edited by Peter P