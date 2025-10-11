Romania vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Romania and Austria return to action in Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the National Arena on Sunday. Ralf Rangnick’s men are one of just three sides with a perfect record after at least five games in the qualifiers, and they will look to extend this impressive run.

Romania picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday when they secured a 2-1 victory over Moldova in a friendly at the National Arena.

Mircea Lucescu’s side now turn their attention to the qualifiers, where they have struggled for consistency, picking up two wins and losing twice in their five matches so far.

With seven points from a possible 15, Romania are currently third in the Group H standings, six points away from the playoff spot with three games to go.

On the other hand, Austria turned in a performance of the highest quality on Thursday when they steamrolled San Marino 10-0 at the Ernst Happel Stadion.

With that result, Rangnick’s men have won each of their five matches in Group H, scoring a staggering 19 goals and keeping three clean sheets so far.

Austria are well on course to secure their first World Cup appearance since 1998 as they currently sit top of the Group H standings with 15 points, two points above second-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Romania vs Austria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Romania and Austria claiming four wins each from their previous 13 encounters.

Austria are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Romania, picking up three wins and three draws since November 1987.

Romania have lost just one of their last 10 competitive home matches while picking up eight wins and one draw since September 2022.

With 19 goals scored already, Austria boast the second-best attacking record in the World Cup qualifiers. Only Norway (29) have netted more.

Romania vs Austria Prediction

While Romania have battled for consistency in the qualifiers, Austria are currently flying high, all thanks to the superb job done at the attacking end of the pitch.

Romania have held their own in the history of this fixture and will look to snap Austria's hot streak, but we predict the visitors will prove too tough for Lucescu’s men and should come away with maximum points at the National Arena.

Prediction: Romania 1-2 Austria

Romania vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Austria’s last five outings)

Tip 3: First to score - Austria (The visitors have netted the opening goal in their last five games)

