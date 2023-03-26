Romania vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Romania host Belarus at the Arena Națională in Bucharest in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday, looking to continue their winning start.

The Tricolors opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Andorra on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Dennis Man and Denis Alibec.

After the opening round of games, the Balkan outfit are second to Switzerland in Group I on goal difference. Another win next week would be a huge boost to their qualifying chances as Romania seek to make a European return for the first time since 2016.

Belarus were thrashed 5-0 by Switzerland in their first qualifying game. Renato Steffen scored a first-half hat-trick while Granit Xhaka and Zeki Amdouni scored apiece after the break to add gloss to the scoreline.

It was the heaviest loss in the group and the White Wings now occupy the bottom position in the table after the first round of matches.

For the record, Belarus have never qualified for any major international tournament since becoming an independent nation in 1991.

Romania vs Belarus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Romania have never lost to Belarus in any of their previous six clashes, winning four.

The last time Romania and Belarus met was in November 2020 for a friendly and the sides played out an eight-goal thriller (5-3 to the Tricolors).

Romania have won their last two games. The last time they won three in a row was in 2018 (4).

Romania have kept a clean sheet in their last two games. The last time they kept three in a row was between October-November 2018 (3).

Belarus have lost their last two games without scoring a single goal. In fact, the White Wolves have won just once in their last nine games.

Belarus haven't gone more than two games without scoring since October 2021 (3).

Romania vs Belarus Prediction

Neither side would be considered a 'big team' but Romania are brimming with confidence after their opening game win and will go all out against Belarus, given their home advantage.

The White Wolves could focus more on their defense here after conceding five times in their opening match but don't have enough in the tank to hold the Tricolors out for long.

Prediction: Romania 2-1 Belarus

Romania vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Romania

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

