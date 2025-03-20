Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Romania will entertain Bosnia and Herzegovina at the National Arena in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign opener on Friday. The hosts last played in the World Cup finals in 1998 while Bosnia were eliminated from the group stage in the 2014 edition.

Tricolorii head into the match in great form as they had concluded their UEFA Nations League campaign in November with a 100% record. They met Cyprus in their last league-phase game and registered a 4-1 home win. Răzvan Marin bagged a brace while Daniel Bîrligea and Florinel Coman scored in the first and the second halves respectively.

The visitors, meanwhile, had endured a winless run in their Nations League campaign and have been relegated to League B. Nonetheless, they hosted Netherlands in their final league phase game in November and played to a 1-1 draw. Ermedin Demirović scored the equalizer in the second half.

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times across all competitions thus far. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts leading 4-2.

They last squared off in the Nations League in 2022 and both teams registered home wins.

Four of six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in the World Cup qualifiers and have also kept clean sheets in these games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have won three of their last 13 games in the World Cup qualifiers, with all three triumphs registered in away games.

Romania have lost just one of their last eight home games in the World Cup qualifiers, with that loss registered against Germany.

Tricolorii have a 100% home record in this fixture, scoring nine goals while conceding just once in three games.

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Tricolorii are on a six-game winning streak and have scored at least three goals in five games during that period. They are unbeaten in their last 12 home games, including friendlies, and will look to extend their unbeaten streak here.

Valentin Mihăilă and Florinel Coman are injured and have not been included in the squad. George Pușcaș has also been dropped. Arsenal academy product Vlad Dragomir has been included in the squad and is in contention to make his debut.

Zmajevi are winless in their last 12 games, including friendlies. They failed to score in three of their six games in the Nations League while conceding 17 goals last year. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in their last six away games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording three wins.

Sergej Barbarez has called up a strong squad for this match headlined by veteran striker Edin Džeko, who has scored 21 goals in competitive games for Fenerbahce this season.

Tricolorii have won all three home meetings against Bosnia and, considering their current form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Romania 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Romania to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

