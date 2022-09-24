Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Romania will host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti on Monday night in the final round of their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign.

The Tricolours have endured a disappointing run at the continental showpiece and are in danger of relegation. They played out a 1-1 draw against Finland last time out, falling behind in the opening 12 minutes of the game before Florin Tanase leveled the scores just after the restart.

Romania sit rock-bottom in their group with just four points from five games. Failure to win next week could see them drop to the lower tier.

After an underwhelming World Cup qualifying campaign, Bosnia and Herzegovina have picked themselves up and have been solid in the Nations League. They beat Montenegro 1-0 last time out, with Augsburg's Ermedin Demirović scoring the sole goal of the game with his first-ever international strike.

The visitors sit atop their group standings with 11 points from five games. They have already secured promotion and will be looking to close out the tournament with a win.

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other two.

The two sides last faced off in Monday's reverse meeting, with Zmajevi winning 1-0.

Romania Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide: W-W-D-W-D

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

Romania

Cremonese's Vlad Chiricheș is out with an injury and has been excluded from the squad. Marius Marin is also set to miss out with a suspension due to an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Vlad Chiricheș

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marius Marin

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Miralem Pjanic came off injured last time out but received a booking earlier in the game which saw him receive a suspension ahead of Monday's outing. Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodžic and AC Milan's Rade Krunic are both injured and will be absent.

Injured: Anel Ahmedhodžić, Rade Krunic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Miralem Pjanic

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrei Radu; Andrei Rațiu, Ionut Nedelcearu, Adrian Rus, Nicusor Bancu; Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu, Florin Tanase; Dennis Man, Denis Alibec, Deian Sorescu

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Šehić; Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Sead Kolasinac; Muhamed Besic, Sanjin Prcic, Amir Hadziahmetovic; Miroslav Stevanovic, Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Romania are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have failed to score any goals in three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

The Zmajevi are on a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Romania 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

