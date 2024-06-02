Romania vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

Romania will host Bulgaria at the Stadionul Steaua on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The home side are set to play in the European Championship this month, marking their return to the tournament for the first time since 2016 and they will kick off preparations for the continental showpiece this week.

They suffered a 3-2 defeat to Colombia in the last international break, finding themselves three goals down before Ianis Hagi and Florin Tanase netted late goals to reduce the deficit for the Tricolours.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, continue their search for a first Euro appearance since 2004 and are now looking forward to the UEFA Nations League in September. They played out a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan last time out, with Filip Krastev opening the scoring with his maiden international goal before their opponents leveled the scores three minutes before the end of the game.

Romania vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head

There have been 36 meetings between Romania and Bulgaria. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2015 which ended goalless.

Romania Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Bulgaria Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-D-D-L

Romania vs Bulgaria Team News

Romania

Constantine Grameni and young goalkeeper Razvan Sava have been called up to the national team for the first time after impressive campaigns at Farul Constanța and CFR Cluj respectively and could make their international debuts this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bulgaria

Spezia's Petko Hristov has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. Ertan Tombak and Serkan Yusein, meanwhile, have been named in the squad for the first time and will be hopeful of making their international debuts on Tuesday.

Injured: Petko Hristov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Romania vs Bulgaria Predicted XI

Romania Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Horatiu Moldovan; Andrei Ratiu, Andrei Burca, Radu Dragusin, Nicusor Bancu; Marius Marin; Ianis Hagi, Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Dennis Man; Denis Alibec

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Dyulgerov; Viktor Popov, Alex Petkov, Valentin Anton, Zhivko Atanasov; Georgi Kostadinov, Filip Krastev, Ilia Gruev; Kiril Despodov, Ilian Iliev, Aleksandar Kolev

Romania vs Bulgaria Prediction

Romania's latest result ended a 12-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last six games on home soil and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Bulgaria are on a four-game unbeaten run, although they have won just one of their last 13 matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Tricolours win this one.

Prediction: Romania 2-0 Bulgaria