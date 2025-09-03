Romania vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Romania will face Canada at the National Arena on Friday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have had mixed results in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far and will look to use Friday's game to reset ahead of their return to competitive action next week.

They beat Cyprus 2-0 in their most recent outing, with Florin Tanase opening the scoring for Tricolorii late in the first half, before Dennis Man, who had assisted the opener, doubled their advantage minutes later.

Canada, meanwhile, participated in the CONCACAF Gold Cup during the last international break, going undefeated in the group stages as they scored nine goals in just three games. However, they suffered a shock result in the quarterfinals as they were beaten on penalties by Guatemala, owing largely to a Jacob Shaffelburg red card in the first half.

The visitors will, however, be looking to put all that behind them over the next week as they face Wales in more friendly action following Friday's clash.

Romania vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

Canada's last meeting against European opposition came back in June when they faced Ukraine in a friendly clash, which they won 4-2, featuring goals from three different players, including Johnathan David, who netted a brace.

Romania's last meeting against a North American side came back in June 2013 when they beat Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in an international friendly.

Tricolorii are ranked 48th in the latest FIFA rankings and sit 20 places behind their weekend opponents.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Romania vs Canada Prediction

The Tricolours have won two of their last three games and eight of their last 10. They are slight favorites for the weekend clash and will rely heavily on their home advantage to come out on top.

Les Rouges, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game unbeaten streak and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, but may have to settle for a draw against a solid Romania side.

Prediction: Romania 1-1 Canada

Romania vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

