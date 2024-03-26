Romania vs Colombia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Romania and Colombia go head-to-head in a friendly at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday (March 26). This is their first meeting since a goalless draw in May 2006 in Chicago.

Romania turned in a solid display in their first outing of the year, as they fought back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland on Friday. That followed an outstanding Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, where Edward Iordanescu’s men finished unbeaten in Group I to clinch top spot with 22 points from 10 games.

Romania, who are 45th in the FIFA rankings, have been drawn in Group E at the Euros, alongside Slovakia and Belgium.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace man Daniel Munoz grabbed the headlines on Saturday when he netted the only goal of the game to hand Colombia a 1-0 victory over European powerhouse Spain.

Nestor Lorenzo’s men have won their last five games across competitions, including successive victories against Brazil and Paraguay in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in November.

Colombia have picked up 12 points from six World Cup qualifying games to sit third in the standings, three points behind leaders Argentina.

Romania vs Colombia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Romania holds the upper hand in the fixture's recent history, going unbeaten in four games, winning two.

Their last competitive meeting in the 1998 FIFA World Cup saw Romania win 1-0, courtesy of a 45th-minute Adrian Ilie strike.

Romania are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, winning seven, since a 2-1 loss to Slovenia in November 2022.

Colombia have gone 20 games without defeat, winning 15, since a 1-0 loss to Argentina in February 2022.

Romania vs Colombia Prediction

Both teams are on a fine run of form, so expect a thrilling battle. However, Colombia boast the firepower to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Romania 1-2 Colombia

Romania vs Colombia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colombia to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in four of Colombia’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Colombia’s last 10 outings.)