Romania vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The UEFA Nations League features another round of matches this weekend as Finland take on Romania on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will need to win this game.

Romania are rooted to the bottom of their group at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Finland, on the other hand, are at the top of their group in League B and have been impressive so far. The Scandinavian outfit eased past Montenegro by a 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FIFA Media @fifamedia



fifa.fans/3H4wN0R FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the Romanian Football Federation, who today celebrate the centenary of their first international men's football match, a 2-1 win by @hai_romania FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the Romanian Football Federation, who today celebrate the centenary of their first international men's football match, a 2-1 win by @hai_romania.👉 fifa.fans/3H4wN0R https://t.co/1decKBCmvk

Romania vs Finland Head-to-Head

Finland have an impressive record against Romania and have won eight of the 11 matches played between the two sides. Romania have managed three victories against Finland and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Romania. Finland were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Romania form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Finland form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Romania vs Finland Team News

Romania need to win this game

Romania

Iulian Cristea picked up a knock last week and has been ruled out of this fixture. Romania are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against Finland this weekend.

Injured: Iulian Cristea

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Finland have a good squad

Finland

Finland have a fully-fit squad and will need to field their best team going into this game. Teemu Pukki has been impressive for his side and will likely lead the line against Romania.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Romania vs Finland Predicted XI

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florin Nita; Andrei Ratiu, Adrian Rus, Vlad Chiriches, Nicusor Bancu; Alexandru Maxim, Alexandru Cretu, Razvan Marin; Andrei Ivan, Denis Alibec, Valentin Mihaila

Finland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukas Hradecky; Sauli Vaisanen, Robert Ivanov, Fredrik Jensen; Albin Granlund, Lucas Lingman, Glen Kamara, Ilmari Niskanen; Robin Lod, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Romania vs Finland Prediction

Finland have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and have a point to prove in the Nations League this year. The likes of Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Romania can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Finland are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Romania 1-2 Finland

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far