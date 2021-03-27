Romania vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Romania host Germany on Sunday in their second qualifier for the 2022 World Cup.

Both sides got off to a great start, coming out victorious against North Macedonia and Iceland respectively.

Mirel Radoi's men managed to secure a 3-2 win against North Macedonia courtesy of a late winner from Rangers forward Ianis Hagi.

Romania are unbeaten in their last four games, but will now have a tough task ahead of them as they take on European powerhouse Germany on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Joachim Lowe's side came away as comfortable 3-0 winners against Iceland in midweek. Germany are always a force to be reckoned with, and Loew will hope his side can flawlessly get through the qualification process.

🇩🇪🇷🇴🇦🇲 Germany, Romania & Armenia all put three precious points on the board in Group J #WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/T1WLHCrAl5 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 25, 2021

Germany are clearly the favorites going into the game on Sunday, but Radoi's side are the team in form.

Romania vs Germany Head-to-Head

These two teams haven't played against each other in over a decade. However, Germany have a slight edge over Romania in their recent head-to-head record.

Die Mannschaft have won two of the last five games against Tricolorii, with Romania only winning once.

The last time the two sides clashed was in a friendly back in 2007, when Germany recorded a 3-1 victory.

Romania Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Germany Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Romania vs Germany Team News

Toni Kroos will be a huge miss for Die Mannschaft

Romania

Mirel Radoi will be sweating on the fitness of Florinel Coman after the winger was forced off against North Macedonia due to injury.

Apart from that, Romania will have a full-strength squad against Germany on Sunday.

Injured: Florinel Coman

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Germany

Joachim Lowe will be without Jonas Hoffman and Marcel Halstenberger, as they are recovering from the COVID-19 virus.

Germany will also be without star midfielder Toni Kroos. The Real Madrid man is recovering from a muscle injury he picked up earlier this month. Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens will also miss out due to a groin injury.

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala made his debut for Germany against Iceland and will probably see some action on Sunday as well. Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Timo Werner should start the game against Romania.

Injured: Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jonas Hoffman, Marcel Halstenberger

Romania vs Germany Predicted XI

💬 Joachim #Löw: "For the most part, I’m really pleased. We started with a lot of pace and zip and wanted to lay down a marker. There are still things we can improve on though."#DieMannschaft #GERISL pic.twitter.com/uMcYSa6d18 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 25, 2021

Romania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita; Nicusor Bancu, Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiriches, Ovidiu Popescu; Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Maxim, Dennis Man; George Puscas

Germany Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Phillip Max, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner

Romania vs Germany Prediction

With the vast gap in quality between the two sides, anything less than a win for Germany will be seen as a failure.

We predict Joachim Lowe's side will win comfortably against Romania on Sunday.

Prediction: Romania 0-2 Germany