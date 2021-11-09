Romania vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Romania and Iceland will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Armenia in a qualifier last month. Alexandru Mitrita scored the match-winner in the 26th minute.

Iceland were rampant in a 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein on home turf. AZ Alkmaar forward Albert Gudmundsson scored a brace in the rout.

Thursday's visitors currently sit in fifth spot on eight points but still have a slim chance of claiming a playoff spot if they can secure maximum points here. Romania are in second spot and already out of the running for automatic qualification, but the home side have their playoff destiny in their own hands.

Romania vs Iceland Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and Romania have historically been better with three wins to their name. Iceland were victorious on one occasion while both sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in September when second-half goals from Dennis Man and Nicolae Stanciu helped Romania to a 2-0 away victory.

Iceland have failed to build on the gains made between 2014 and 2018 and are currently on a downward spiral. The Nordic nation have just three wins in their last 16 international games.

Romania returned to winning ways against Armenia to make it three wins from their last five matches.

Romania form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Iceland form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Romania vs Iceland Team News

Romania

Coach Mirel Radoi called up 27 players for the qualifiers against Iceland and Liechtenstein. Former Tottenham man Vlad Chiriches, alongside other stalwarts like Nicolae Stanciu and Alexandru Maxim, headline the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iceland

There are no known injuries or suspension worries in Iceland's 24-man squad for November's internationals.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Romania vs Iceland Predicted XI

Romania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita (GK); Andrei Ratiu, Vlad Chiriches, Ionut Nedelcearu, Nicusor Bancu; Nicolae Stanciu, Dragos Nedelcu; Ianis Hagi, Alexandru Cicaldau, Alexandru Maxim; George Puscas

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Runar Runarsson (GK); Ari Skulason, Brynjar Bjarnason, Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason, Birkir Saevarsson; Isak Johannesson, Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Birkir Bjarnason; Vidar Kjartansson, Albert Gudmundsson, Svein Gudjhonsen

Romania vs Iceland Prediction

Romania need two wins from their final two games against Iceland and Liechtenstein to secure a playoff berth. Their chances are heavily boosted by the struggles of their opponents.

Iceland have been out-of-sorts defensively, with just two clean sheets in their last 19 games. Romania's cagey style of play means they might, however, not take advantage.

We are backing the hosts to secure maximum points with a narrow victory in front of their fans.

Prediction: Romania 1-0 Iceland

Edited by Vishal Subramanian