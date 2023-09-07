Romania vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023 

Romania will host Israel at the National Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their continental qualifiers so far and are pushing for their first appearance in the Euros since 2016. They came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in their last game, with Parma winger Valentin Mihaila coming off the bench to score a late brace and rescue a point for Tricolorii.

Romania sit second in Group I with eight points from four games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Saturday.

Israel, meanwhile, had a slow start to their qualification campaign but seem to have picked up form of late. They beat Andorra 2-1 last time out in the competition via goals from Raz Shlomo and Tottenham Hotspur man Manor Solomon in either half.

The visitors sit third in the table with seven points from four games. They will be looking to continue their winning streak this weekend and leapfrog their opponents in the group standings.

Romania vs Israel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 meetings between Romania and Israel. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in March last year which ended 2-2.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Romania have the joint-best defensive record in Group I so far with a goal concession tally of three.

Israel are without a clean sheet in their last 19 games across all competitions.

Romania vs Israel Prediction

Romania are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions. They have won two of their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Israel are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their five games prior. They have won just one of their last four away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Romania 2-1 Israel

Romania vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Romania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of the visitors' last 10 matches)