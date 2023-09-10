Romania vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Romania will host Kosovo at the National Arena on Tuesday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts have had mixed results in the continental qualifiers so far but remain hopeful of securing their first European Championship appearance since 2016. They played out a 1-1 draw against Israel on Saturday, with Denis Alibec scoring the game's opener before their opponents drew level early after the restart.

Romania sit second in their group with nine points from five games. They are just two points behind Switzerland at the top of the pile and can leapfrog them with maximum points on Tuesday.

Kosovo, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the Euro qualifiers so far, prompting the dismissal of head coach Alain Giresse back in June. They played out a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in their last group game, with Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi getting on the scoresheet twice in the second half to earn his side a point.

The visitors sit fourth in the Group I standings with four points from an obtainable 15 and will be desperate for a win this week.

Romania vs Kosovo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Romania and Kosovo.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture, with the game ending goalless.

Romania are the second-highest-scoring side in Group I with a goal tally of seven.

Kosovo have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Tricolorii have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last nine games across all competitions.

The home side were ranked 48th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 61 places above their midweek opponents.

Romania vs Kosovo Prediction

Romania are on a six-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins and three draws in that period. They have lost just one of their last four games on home soil and will be hopeful of a positive result when they play this week.

Kosovo are on a seven-game winless streak, with six of those games ending in draws. They have won just one away game in the last two years and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Romania 2-1 Kosovo

Romania vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Romania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last nine matches)