Romania vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2024

Liechtenstein's quest for a first win since 2020 continues as they visit the Steaua Stadium to face Romania in a friendly on Friday. With their 2024 European Championship opener on the horizon, Edward Iordănescu’s men will head into the weekend looking to begin a fine run of form.

Romania failed to find their feet on Thursday as they were held to a somewhat disappointing goalless draw by Bulgaria in a friendly in Bucharest.

Iordănescu’s side have failed to taste victory since the turn of the year, picking up two draws and losing once in their three matches so far.

Romania will look to pick up a morale-boosting result ahead of the upcoming European Championship, where they have been drawn in Group E alongside Ukraine, Belgium and Bulgaria.

Trending

Liechtenstein, on the other hand, were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Albania in a friendly last Wednesday.

Konrad Funfstuck’s men have now gone 38 consecutive games without a win, stretching back to October 2020, when they beat Luxembourg 2-1 in a friendly.

Next up for Liechtenstein is the stern challenge of taking on an opposing nation that have won their last six meetings since March 1997.

Romania vs Liechtenstein Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Romania boast a perfect record in the history of this fixture, having won the previous six meetings between the two nations.

Iordănescu’s men have scored a staggering 30 goals in their six games against Liechtenstein, while keeping five clean sheets and conceding just once since March 1997.

Liechtenstein are without a win in 38 consecutive matches across all competitions, losing 34 and claiming four draws since beating Luxembourg in October 2020.

Romania are unbeaten in all but one of their last 14 matches, claiming seven wins and six draws since November 2022.

Romania vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Romania will be excited to take on a Liechtenstein side who have been one of the whipping boys in Europe. They said, we predict a one-sided affair at the Steaua Stadium, with Iordănescu’s men extending their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Romania 3-0 Liechtenstein

Romania vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Romania to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Liechtenstein have failed to score in five of their six games against Romania)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last five outings)