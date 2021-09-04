Romania vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Romania host Liechtenstein at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Sunday for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The Tricolors arrested their four-game losing streak with a 2-0 defeat of Iceland in midweek. They'll now be looking to build on this new-found momentum.

Mirel Radoi's side have six points from four games in Group J, trailing North Macedonia in fourth by just one.

However, things are pretty bad in the Lichtenstein camp. Despite a respectable 2-0 loss to Germany, the Blue-Reds are now winless in 10 overall.

This awful run includes a defeat in each of their last five, as they're one of the seven teams yet to pick up a point in the qualifiers.

Romania vs. Liechtenstein Head-To-Head

There have only been four clashes between the sides before, with all four going Romania's way.

In fact, the Tricolor boast a combined score of 26-1 from those games!

The upcoming fixture will be their first since October 1999.

Some incredibly resolute defending tonight certainly didn't make life easy for us. Fair play, Liechtenstein and see you in November 👏🇱🇮#DieMannschaft #LIEGER pic.twitter.com/jW9Ur1xZmd — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 2, 2021

Romania Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Liechtenstein Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Romania vs Liechtenstein Team News

Romania

The Tricolors are unlikely to have Florin Tanase as the forward sustained an injury on Sunday. Denis Alibec also came off injured in the same match and is out of the game. Jovan Markovic is struggling with fatigue issues but should make it to the line-up in place of Alibec.

George Puscas missed the last game through suspension and will be available for this game. Alexandru Maxim and Nicusor Bancu have also completed their one-game ban.

Injured: Florin Tanase, Denis Alibec

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rădoi 🗣:



“We didn't achieve much, although a big victory. It matters the morale of the players, morale of the team. From here we can approach the next game with more confidence. Hopefully we will continue to win, then we‘ll see what are our chances to qualify after this month” pic.twitter.com/TtRLJsOMqA — Romanian Football (@RoFtbl) September 3, 2021

Liechtenstein

Frick brothers Yanick and Noah both started against Germany and will likely retain their place in the XI on Sunday.

Liechtenstein skipper Nicolas Hasler made a fine return to action on Thursday after missing several months through injury. He might start once again too.

Head coach Martin Stocklasa is unlikely to make wholesale changes considering a dearth of quality options on the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Romania vs Liechtenstein Predicted XI

Romania (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita; Andrei Ratiu, Vlad Chiriches, Ionut Nedelcearu, Mario Camora; Alexandru Cicaldau, Dragos Nedelcu; Dennis Man, Nicolae Stanciu, Deian Sorescu; Jovan Markovic.

Liechtenstein (5-3-2): Benjamin Buchel; Sandro Wolfinger, Andreas Malin, Daniel Kaufmann, Jens Hofer, Maximillian Goppel; Noah Frick, Noah Frommelt, Nicolas Hasler; Aron Sele, Yanik Frick.

Romania vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Romania will be looking to build on their Iceland victory and secure three points.

Considering Liechtenstein are winless in 10 games, losing each of the last five, it shouldn't be so far-fetched.

The home team to win comfortably.

Prediction: Romania 3-0 Liechtenstein

