Romania vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

Romania and Moldova are back in action on Thursday when they square off in a friendly at the National Arena. Mircea Lucescu’s men head into the midweek clash on a run of five consecutive victories over the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Romania suffered a huge blow in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 9, when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cyprus after giving up a two-goal lead at the GSP Stadium.

That result leaves Lucescu’s men five points behind second-placed Austria in Group H, having picked up two wins and one draw from the first five games to collect seven points from a possible 15.

Romania, who are currently 51st in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will look to return to winning ways on Thursday ahead of their final three matches in the World Cup qualifiers.

On the other hand, Moldova are in action for the first time since their humiliating 11-1 defeat at the hands of Norway in the World Cup qualifiers back in September.

That result put the nail in the coffin of what has been a shambolic qualifying campaign for Lilian Popescu’s men, who have lost each of their five matches in Group I while conceding a staggering 25 goals and scoring just three.

Moldova head into Thursday’s game on a run of six straight defeats across all competitions, stretching to a 1-1 draw against Gibraltar in a friendly in November 2024.

Romania vs Moldova Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Romania boast a 100% record in the history of this fixture, having won each of their last five games against Moldova since their first encounter back in June 1996.

Each of these five meetings have come in friendly fixtures, with their most recent encounter coming in November 2022, when Lucescu’s side stormed to a 5-0 victory at the Zimbru Stadium.

Romania have failed to win their last five friendly matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since their victory over Moldova in 2022.

Moldova have lost just two of their most recent seven friendly games while picking up three wins and two draws since the start of 2024.

Romania vs Moldova Prediction

Romania will head into Thursday’s friendly looking to pick up a morale-boosting result and gather momentum ahead of their return to the World Cup qualifiers, where they sit five points away from the playoff spot.

Lucescu has called-up an experienced squad and we are backing them to extend their dominance against an out-of-sorts Moldova side who have lost each of their previous five encounters.

Prediction: Romania 3-0 Moldova

Romania vs Moldova Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Romania to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Romania (Popescu’s men have trailed at half time in their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in four of Romania’s last five matches)

