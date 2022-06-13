Romania vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Romania and Montenegro lock horns at the Stadionul Rapid - Giulesti in the fourth game of the UEFA Nations League group stage fixture on Tuesday.
Only two points currently separate last-placed Romania from first-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group 3 of League B, so the top spot is still up for grabs as the teams wrap up their June international break.
The home team recorded their first win of the campaign as Nicușor Bancu's goal helped them to a 1-0 win against Finland on Saturday. Montenegro launched their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win against Romania last week but are winless in the two games since.
In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Romania vs Montenegro Head-to-Head
The two sides have faced each other six times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with two wins for either side and two games ending in draws.
Montenegro scored twice in the second half in the reverse fixture to inflict a 2-0 defeat on Romania last week.
Romania form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L
Montenegro form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L
Romania vs Montenegro Team News
Romania
Denis Alibec remains sidelined with an injury picked up in the second fixture of the competition. He has not featured in the last two games for Tricolorii, meaning Andrei Ivan and George Pușcaș are the only two strikers at head coach Edi Iordănescu's disposal for the game.
Iulian Cristea is also out with an injury that he picked up in Romania's campaign opener.
Injured: Iulian Cristea, Denis Alibec
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Montenegro
The Brave Falcons have no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the final game of the international break.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Romania vs Montenegro Predicted XIs
Romania (4-3-3): Florin Nita (GK); Andrei Ratiu, Adrian Rus, Vlad Chiriches, Nicusor Bancu; Alexandru Maxim, Alexandru Cretu, Razvan Marin; Andrei Ivan, George Pușcaș, Valentin Mihaila
Montenegro (4-4-2): Danijel Petkovic (GK); Marko Vukcevic, Igor Vujacic, Zarko Tomasevic, Nikola Sipcic; Aleksandar Scekic, Vukan Savicevic, Ilija Vukotic, Risto Radunovic; Fatos Beciraj; Uros Djuranovic
Romania vs Montenegro Prediction
The home team picked up their first win last time around. The game against Finland was their first home game of the campaign, in which they scored their first goal of the campaign and were also able to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign.
Montenegro have also played well in their home games in the competition, so they might struggle when they travel to Bucharest on Tuesday. Given the form of the two sides, the game is likely to end in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Romania 1-1 Montenegro