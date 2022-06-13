Romania vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Romania and Montenegro lock horns at the Stadionul Rapid - Giulesti in the fourth game of the UEFA Nations League group stage fixture on Tuesday.

Only two points currently separate last-placed Romania from first-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group 3 of League B, so the top spot is still up for grabs as the teams wrap up their June international break.

The home team recorded their first win of the campaign as Nicușor Bancu's goal helped them to a 1-0 win against Finland on Saturday. Montenegro launched their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win against Romania last week but are winless in the two games since.

In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina.

#ROUFIN George Pușcaș in Romania’s1-0 winFinland90 mins7.4 rating1 assist🦵 28 touches14/15 (93%) passes cmp2 key passes1/1 cross3/7 ground & 2/6 aerial duels1 clearance2 shots on target, 3 off, 1 penalty miss1/2 dribbles George Pușcaș in Romania’s 🇷🇴 1-0 win 🆚 Finland 🇫🇮:⏰ 90 mins⭐️ 7.4 rating🅰️ 1 assist🦵 28 touches🎯 14/15 (93%) passes cmp🔑 2 key passes🚀 1/1 cross💪 3/7 ground & 2/6 aerial duels❌ 1 clearance💥 2 shots on target, 3 off, 1 penalty miss🔀 1/2 dribbles#ROUFIN https://t.co/NYp9XQvpjS

Romania vs Montenegro Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other six times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with two wins for either side and two games ending in draws.

Montenegro scored twice in the second half in the reverse fixture to inflict a 2-0 defeat on Romania last week.

Romania form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Montenegro form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Romania vs Montenegro Team News

Romania

Denis Alibec remains sidelined with an injury picked up in the second fixture of the competition. He has not featured in the last two games for Tricolorii, meaning Andrei Ivan and George Pușcaș are the only two strikers at head coach Edi Iordănescu's disposal for the game.

Iulian Cristea is also out with an injury that he picked up in Romania's campaign opener.

Injured: Iulian Cristea, Denis Alibec

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Montenegro

The Brave Falcons have no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the final game of the international break.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Romania vs Montenegro Predicted XIs

Romania (4-3-3): Florin Nita (GK); Andrei Ratiu, Adrian Rus, Vlad Chiriches, Nicusor Bancu; Alexandru Maxim, Alexandru Cretu, Razvan Marin; Andrei Ivan, George Pușcaș, Valentin Mihaila

Montenegro (4-4-2): Danijel Petkovic (GK); Marko Vukcevic, Igor Vujacic, Zarko Tomasevic, Nikola Sipcic; Aleksandar Scekic, Vukan Savicevic, Ilija Vukotic, Risto Radunovic; Fatos Beciraj; Uros Djuranovic

Romania vs Montenegro Prediction

The home team picked up their first win last time around. The game against Finland was their first home game of the campaign, in which they scored their first goal of the campaign and were also able to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Montenegro have also played well in their home games in the competition, so they might struggle when they travel to Bucharest on Tuesday. Given the form of the two sides, the game is likely to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Romania 1-1 Montenegro

