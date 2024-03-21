Romania vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Off the back of an outstanding Euro 2024 qualification campaign, Romania play host to Northern Ireland in a friendly at the National Arena on Friday.

Edward Iordănescu’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against the visitors and will look to extend this dominant run. Romania turned in a solid team display last time out when they secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Switzerland in their final game of the European Championship qualifiers.

This saw Iordănescu’s side finish as one of just six unbeaten sides in the qualifiers as they picked up six wins and four draws in their ten matches to finish as Group I winners. Romania will now look to pick up where they left off last time out as they begin preparations for the Euros, where they have been drawn in Group E.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, secured a 2-0 victory over Denmark last time out courtesy of second-half goals from Isaac Prince and Dion Charles. However, Michael O'Neill’s men finished bottom but one in Group H, after picking up just nine points from their ten matches.

While Northern Ireland will look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since September 2021, they have struggled to get going on the road, where they are currently on a run of four consecutive defeats.

Romania vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Northern Ireland boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Romania have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Iordănescu’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against Northern Ireland, claiming two wins and two draws since May 2006.

Northern Ireland have lost their last four away matches, conceding ten goals and scoring just twice since a 2-0 victory over San Marino in March 2023.

Romania are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, picking up seven wins and four draws since a 2-1 friendly loss against Slovenia in November 2022.

Romania vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Romania are currently firing on all cylinders and will look to pick up where they left off last year ahead of the upcoming European Championship. Romania are on a dominant run against Northern Ireland and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Romania 2-1 Northern Ireland

Romania vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Romania to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Northern Ireland’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been less than 11 corner kicks in six of Romania’s last seven games)