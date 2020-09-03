Romania vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League brings international football back this weekend, and in the opening clash of League B’s Group 1, Romania play host to Northern Ireland.

The game marks the first appearance for Romania in League B after they were promoted from League C in the 2018-19 edition of the Nations League.

Northern Ireland will be looking to improve on their previous performance, as they finished bottom of their group and only avoided relegation due to the competition’s change in format.

Romania vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head

Historically, Northern Ireland have had the advantage in games against Romania, winning three of their six meetings while losing two. The last game between the two sides took place in 2015, with a 0-0 draw eventually helping both teams to qualify for Euro 2016.

Recent form has not been kind to either side, who both failed to secure automatic qualification for Euro 2020. However, both teams are involved in qualification playoffs for that tournament, with Romania facing Iceland and Northern Ireland facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in October.

Romania form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Northern Ireland form guide: L-L-W-D-L

⚽ International football is back this week!



🔴 55 nations

🔵 4 leagues

🟢 14 groups

🟡 1 trophy



👉 Need a reminder on how the UEFA #NationsLeague works? pic.twitter.com/Vtax1NweC1 — UEFA (@UEFA) September 2, 2020

Romania vs Northern Ireland Team News

Romania will be able to call upon an almost full-strength squad for this game, as forward Florin Andone is the only player to have withdrawn due to injury.

Coach Mirel Radoi formerly managed Romania’s under-21 side, meaning that some of the stars from last summer’s U21 European Championship – including Ianis Hagi, George Puscas and Florinel Coman – could play a part in Friday’s game.

Injured: Florin Andone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Like Romania, Northern Ireland basically have a full-strength side, with only Callum Morris and Paul Smyth having withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.

Possible starters include Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Rangers midfielder Jordan Jones.

Injured: Callum Morris, Paul Smyth

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Romania vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Romania predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu, Florin Stefan, Vlad Chiriches, Ionut Nedelcearu, Alin Tosca, Alexandru Cicaldau, Dan Nistor, Ianis Hagi, Nicolae Stanciu, Florinel Coman, George Puscas

Northern Ireland predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans, Jamal Lewis, Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Paddy McNair, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Jones, Kyle Lafferty

Romania vs Northern Ireland Prediction

This is a tricky match to call, with both sides being led by new managers and looking for a brighter future. However, despite Northern Ireland having a number of hardened veterans, Romania’s exciting front line – which lit up the U21 European Championship in 2019 – could give them a number of problems.

It should be a tight game, but the home team will likely come out on top.

Prediction: Romania 2-1 Northern Ireland