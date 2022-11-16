Romania vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022

Romania will entertain Slovenia at the Cluj Arena in their upcoming international friendly on Thursday.

Both teams have failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so this game is nothing more than an exhibition game for them. Romania will be playing their first game since their impressive 4-1 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the final group stage match of the UEFA Nations League in September.

Slovenia are also playing their first game since their appearance in the Nations League in September. In their last group stage game of the competition, they played out a 1-1 draw against Sweden.

After this game, the hosts will play Moldova on Sunday while Slovenia will lock horns against Montenegro on Sunday as well.

Romania vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Balkan rivals have locked horns eight times across all competitions. These games have been closely contested between the two rivals with the hosts having a narrow 3-2 lead in wins and the remaining three games ending in a draw.

They last met in a friendly game in 2012, with Slovenia recording a hard-fought 4-3 win. Just three of the meetings between the two teams have been friendlies, in which Romania have been winless, with two games ending in draws and Slovenia picking up one win.

Exactly half of the eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals while the remaining games have seen fewer than 2.5 goals.

Slovenia have picked up just one win in their last eight games across all competitions while the hosts have just two wins to their name in that period.

Four of Romania's last five wins across all competitions have come at home while Slovenia are winless in their travels since October 2021.

Romania vs Slovenia Prediction

Both teams have named a good squad for the game, though Alexandru Maxim is a key absentee for the hosts while Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak headlines the squad for the visitors.

The two sides are playing their first game since September and might be a bit rusty here. There seems to be nothing much to separate the two sides at the moment and a draw is likely.

Prediction: Romania 1-1 Slovenia

Romania vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Romania to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

