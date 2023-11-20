Romania vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Romania will entertain Switzerland at the National Arena in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaign on Tuesday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far, which has helped them earn direct qualification into the main event. If the visitors can register a win here, they'll finish as the table toppers in Group I. The hosts just need to avoid a defeat to retain the top spot in the group.

The hosts recorded a 2-1 comeback win over Israel on Saturday, thanks to goals from George Pușcaș and Ianis Hagi. Valentin Mihăilă was sent off in the second half and will miss this match on account of suspension.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Kosovo on Saturday. Ruben Vargas broke the deadlock in the 47th minute which was canceled out by Muhamet Hyseni in the 82nd minute.

Romania vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 14 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1933 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a narrow 5-4 lead in wins and five games have ended in draws.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with three games in that period ending in draws.

Switzerland have drawn five of their last six games in the qualifiers. The home team, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games in the competition.

Romania have lost just two of their last 27 home games in European qualifiers, recording 16 wins.

The visitors have scored 22 goals in nine games in the ongoing qualification campaign, with 10 of them coming in four away games.

Romania vs Switzerland Prediction

Tricolorii have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far and have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in the competition. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in three meetings against the visitors in the 21st century, though two games have ended in draws.

Valentin Mihăilă is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts as he will serve a one-match suspension. Edward Iordănescu is expected to stick with the same starting XI from the previous match as he looks to finish the qualifiers with an unbeaten run.

Nati have drawn five of the nine games in the qualifiers thus far. They have drawn three of their last four meetings against the hosts in European qualifiers, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Gregor Kobel left the training camp with a muscle injury and will play no part in this fixture. Murat Yakin has a fully fit squad otherwise and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

The visitors have never gone unbeaten in a European qualification campaign and having booked their spot in the main event, they'll look to achieve that feat here. They are unbeaten in their last five away games in the qualifiers and should be able to produce a strong performance.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Romania 1-1 Switzerland.

Romania vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rubén Vargas to score or assist any time - Yes