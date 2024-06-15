Romania vs Ukraine Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 8 of UEFA Euro 2024

Romania and Ukraine will kick-start their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign when they square off at Allianz Arena in a Group E fixture on Monday. Belgium and Slovakia are the other teams that complete the quartet in the group.

Romania are competing in their sixth European Championship. They booked their spot in Germany courtesy of their status as Group I winners in the qualifiers and were one of six sides to finish the qualifiers unbeaten. Edward Iordănescu's side finalized preparations for the tournament with a goalless draw against Liechtenstein in a friendly a fortnight ago.

Ukraine could only finish in third spot in Group C of the qualifiers behind England and Italy, which was not enough to secure direct qualification. However, The Blue and Yellow received a lifeline through the playoffs in the UEFA Nations League. They subsequently eliminated Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel to qualify for a fourth successive Euro.

Romania vs Ukraine Head-to-Head stats

The two sides have clashed on six occasions in the past and they each have three wins apiece. Ukraine have won the last three head-to-head games on the bounce and will be looking to make it four on the spin for a perfect start to their Euro 2024 campaign.

The last time the two sides squared up was in May 2016 when Ukraine narrowly edged out a seven-goal thriller with a 4-3 victory in a friendly.

Romania form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Ukraine form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Romania vs Ukraine: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2024 encounter

Romania are appearing in their sixth Euro

Romania dropped one spot to 46th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Ukraine climbed two places to the 22nd spot.

Romania are competing in their first major tournament in eight years. The Tricolors have not won the opening game in any of their previous five Euro campaigns (three draws, two losses). Furthermore, they have scored first in just four of their previous 16 games at the Euros.

Ukraine made it to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 three years ago and will be hoping to make it to the knockout round of the competition for only the second time in their history.

Romania are winless in their last four games (three draws). However, they have not lost a competitive game since suffering a 3-0 loss to Montenegro in June 2022, winning seven and drawing five games in that time.

Ukraine's 4-0 win over Moldova in their final warm-up game before Euro 2024 was their biggest victory since September 2022.

Romania have never lost a game in which Bari forward George Pușcaș has scored (eight wins and one draw). Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was one of the breakout stars in European football following Thibaut Courtois' injury last season. The 25-year-old has lost in only one of the 12 appearances he has made for Ukraine (seven wins), keeping six clean sheets in the process.