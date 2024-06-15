Romania vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2024

Romania will get their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign underway against Ukraine at Allianz Arena on Monday. Romania are back in the group stage after failing to qualify in the previous edition while Ukraine are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the competition.

Belgium and Slovakia are the other two teams in Group E, so it should be a close race for the knockout stage qualification spots. Romania were one of just six teams who maintained an unbeaten record in the qualifying campaign.

The Tricolours have endured a winless run in 2024, drawing three of their four friendlies this year. They played out goalless draws against Bulgaria and Liechtenstein in their pre-Euro warmup games earlier this month.

The Blue and Yellow played three friendlies this month. They were held to a goalless draw against Euro 2024 hosts Germany in their first match of the month and suffered a 3-1 loss to Poland after that.

They bounce back with a win in their final warmup match with a 4-0 triumph over Moldova last Tuesday. Roman Yaremchuk and Viktor Tsygankov scored in the first half while Artem Dovbyk and Georgiy Sudakov added goals in the second half.

Romania vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns six times in all competitions, with four meetings being friendlies. The head-to-head record is even, with three wins each for either side.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

After suffering defeats in their first three meetings against Tricolorii, Ukraine have registered three wins on the trot.

Romania have just one win in the European Championships and have made it to the knockout stage in just one of their five appearances (in the 2000 edition).

Romania vs Ukraine Prediction

Tricolorii failed to score in their two friendlies earlier this month and will look to return to goal-scoring ways in this match. They have a decent goalscoring record in the European Championships, scoring 10 goals in 16 games, though, they scored just three goals in their group stage appearances in the 2008 and 2016 editions.

Edward Iordănescu's 26-man squad for this competition does not have any big names but he will look to field a strong starting XI as he leads his side into a major tournament for the first time.

The Blue and Yellow have suffered just one loss in their last eight games in all competitions and they played out goalless draws against Germany and Italy in that period.

Vitaliy Mykolenko suffered an injury in the friendly against Moldova and is unlikely to start in this match. He has remained with the squad and might make an appearance in the games against Slovakia and Belgium.

Considering Romania's recent struggles and Ukraine's upper hand in terms of squad quality, the Blue and Yellow are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Romania 1-3 Ukraine

Romania vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score or assist any time - Yes