Ronald Koeman facing major ban following accusations against VAR 

Things are potentially about to go from bad to worse for Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman as news has emerged that he could face a ban of up to 12 games for comments he made against VAR.

The former Everton manager finally got his dream job when he was appointed as the Blaugrana coach in August. However, things have hardly gone to plan and Barcelona currently find themselves in the 12th spot in the league table.

The Catalan giants have already lost two matches while some of the problems from last year's campaign still remain. The pressure is mounting on Ronald Koeman early in the season and it might get worse.

Barcelona suffered an especially harrowing home defeat to archrivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season and an infuriated Ronald Koeman accused VAR of unfair decisions against his team when speaking to the media.

Speaking after the game, the 57-year-old said:

"I don't understand VAR, I think it is only used to make decisions against Barca. You always get shirt tugs like that in the area and I think Ramos makes a foul on Lenglet first. There's a tug of the shirt, but not enough to make him fall behind as he did... for me, it's not a penalty."

''We have had five matches and [VAR] has only been used to go against Barca. It's never gone our way. The decision had a big influence on the final result because we were playing well up to the penalty. We played well, we created chances and it's difficult to understand how we lost, we didn't deserve to lose how we did," said Koeman.

These comments have landed him in hot water with the football disciplinary body in Spain.

Ronald Koeman and the potential ban for his comments against VAR

Ronald Koeman could be banned for up to 12 matches.

Now, it appears that Ronald Koeman will face disciplinary actions for his unsavory comments and a potential ban of up to 12 games could be in the manager's future.

According to Dutch publication SI, the Barcelona manager confronted the matchday referee after the El Clasico loss and he also took to social media to express his grievances.

We did not deserve to lose the game yesterday. A controversial penalty decision, decisive in the final result. We will continue along this path. 💪🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/ueriG2Huyc — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) October 25, 2020

They also infer that the Blaugrana sent a statement to the Spanish football authorities (RFEF) accusing them of bias and prejudice against Barcelona.

This included an audio recording of the assistant referee informing the match referee that Sergio Ramos committed a foul in the buildup to the penalty. However, this prompt was ignored by the man in the center.

New reports suggest that the RFEF are considering whether Ronald Koeman has violated their 'integrity code' with his actions, and if he is found guilty, he could face a ban of up to 12 matches.

This is hardly good news for a club that has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, with the news of Josep Bartomeu's resignation the latest in a long line of controversial stories from Camp Nou.