Ronaldinho demands Barcelona retire No. 10 shirt when Lionel Messi retires

Real Madrid v F.C. Barcelona

What's the story?

Football legend Ronaldinho stated that FC Barcelona must retire the famous number 10 shirt post Lionel Messi's retirement. According to the Brazilian, it is too precious to be touched by any other Barcelona player in the future.

In case you didn't know...

After 207 appearances over the course of five years at Blaugrana, Ronaldinho switched to AC Milan in 2008. Messi then took the number 10 shirt, previously worn by big names such as Pep Guardiola, Rivaldo and Romario. He has gone from strength to strength since then and has become one of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian legend called Messi the best player and hoped that he continues performing at a high level for many years to come. As a mark of respect for the Argentine's individual brilliance, class and idiosyncratic talent, he wants no one to wear the number 10 shirt for the Spanish giants again.

Speaking to Sport, Ronaldinho commented, "He's the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi's done. I hope he plays 20 more years. Those who love football would love to have him here for much longer. I think when he leaves, nobody will be able to take the No 10 of Leo."

When asked about the comparisons between Ronaldo and Messi, the 38-year-old claimed, "For me it's not a question over who is more complete, it's a question of taste. I prefer Messi's style. The other one is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it's a question of taste and I prefer Messi's style.

In the same conversation, he tipped fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho to become one of the world's best and added that he would have loved to play alongside the playmaker.

"There are a lot of players who I didn't coincide with and I would have liked to play with them. Coutinho is one of them."

What's next?

Messi's current contract runs until the summer of 2021, but the Argentine has shown no signs of slowing down yet. Meanwhile, his Barcelona side travel to Anoeta Stadium to play Real Sociedad on 15 September.