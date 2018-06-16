Ronaldo 3-3 Spain: Twitter goes crazy after epic game

Ronaldo does what he does best! Portugal and Spain play out a World Cup classic!

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Humor 16 Jun 2018, 01:37 IST 12.15K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

AIM. SHOOT. SCORE.

A six-goal thriller in arguably the most awaited group game of the World Cup! Cristiano Ronaldo ran the show for Portugal while Spain just could not get things together today.

Cristiano scored the opener from the penalty spot before Diego Costa bullied the Portuguese defenders and equalizing for Spain. The former Chelsea fan elbowed Pepe and then shoved aside Jose Fonte before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Ronaldo scored once again at the end of the first half thanks to a blunder by David de Gea. The Spaniard, who is touted as the World's best goalkeeper, make a Rob Green like error and put Portugal in the driver's seat at the halfway mark.

Diego Costa cancelled Ronaldo's goal once again in the 55th-minute before Nacho Fernandez's rocket gave Spain the lead. The 2010 World Champions had the game in hand but Ronaldo scored a stunning free kick in the 88th minute to level things up once again!

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Ronaldo's penalty goal:

Let’s not bum Ronaldo too much. A penalty from a dive and a goalkeeping error. Yeah, well donr... #PORESP #WorldCup #SpawnyWinker — Joff... (@JMTWriter) June 15, 2018

Who would’ve guessed Ronaldo’s first goal would be a penalty from an exaggerated dive 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Josaaa (@esistjosa) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo's dive reminded me that I can never support someone like him. That's why I hate having Robben on Bayern, it ruins some of my enjoyment of watching top tier games. — Matt (@MattFahl5) June 15, 2018

Was Ronaldo fouled in box?

Yes.



Did Ronaldo dive after being fouled?

Yes.



The ref wouldn’t have called a PK had Ronaldo not dove even though he was fouled in box which is a PK.



Bottom line: Refs need to call more fouls when players don’t dive. In meantime, Ronaldo is smart! — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) June 15, 2018

One dive won Portugal a penalty.

The second dive didn't prevent a Spanish goal.

Lesson: dive like Ronaldo, not like Pepe. — The WIMWI-an (@ManishPajan) June 15, 2018

Another dive by Ronaldo. He’s definitely going to leading the word cup with dives. Front runners are Neymar, Ronaldo, and Suarez. — Gàbriel🎗 (@antiGABstopper) June 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to DIVE in eight consecutive major tournaments. #cheat #WorldCupRussia2018 — Apokathilosis (@BeggarOfScorn) June 15, 2018

On Diego Costa's first goal:

Let's be serious here, that was a world class goal from Diego Costa but what's the point of VAR if he'd easily get away with one of his antics with that clear elbow on Pepe? #WorldCup #PORESP #PORSPA #PORxESP — GossipBoyz.com (@GossipBoyz) June 15, 2018

I wonder what the essence if this VAR is if that Costa elbow ain't judged a foul. There's no other way to interpret it. — Gbolahan Arowoshere (@seemoneyplay) June 15, 2018

Diego Costa gave the Peoples Elbow to Pepe 😮😂💪🏽 and then went and scored... savage #PORESP #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/oYAXVBJQuL — Roberto Valentin (@RobertValentinz) June 15, 2018

costa catching pepe with an elbow in the windpipe feels like the beginning of a feud that would’ve been an all time great if it happened even 4 years ago — 🇭🇷 bog i hrvatska 🇭🇷 (@tracybleaker) June 15, 2018

But whats the use of VAR sef? That costa elbow na foul na — Ope Ajayi (@Opezy) June 15, 2018

Mr Shearer would have been proud of that Diego Costa goal. Elbow and all 🙋🏼‍♂#PORESP #WorldCup — Matthew (@BigNumberFour) June 15, 2018

Costa first elbow that one down... Then cut the other two defenders like grass then port the ball to the last pocket — Edo-Wizard 👹 (@davidoghe) June 15, 2018

On De Gea's blunder:

De Gea did a Rob Green there.#WorldCup — Sripad (@falsewinger) June 15, 2018

Wow. De Gea went from the best goalkeeper in the world to Spanish Rob Green in no time flat. #PORvESP #WorldCup — Christian M Stempert (@cmstempert) June 15, 2018

Got serious Rob Green flashbacks there vía De Gea — Sam Hughes (@xsamuelhughes) June 15, 2018

De Gea with his best Rob Green impression. — Billy Brake (@billy_brake) June 15, 2018

De Gea with literally the same blunder as Rob Green in 2010 against the US. Should be benched for all eternity because of it — D-Gooner (@goonerderrick) June 15, 2018

Just when Rob Green thought he would never hear about his howler in 2010. De Gea has just committed same sin. — Richardson Mzaidume (@hlubizer) June 15, 2018

I see De Gea went full on Rob Green mode. Keep it up, Portugal 🇵🇹 — Tom (@GoonerBear93) June 15, 2018

On Nacho's rocket

Nacho Rocket Goal Moment pic.twitter.com/65OJfjGgqI — Siaran Bola Live (@SiaranBolaLivee) June 15, 2018

Nacho with a rocket of a goal to put Spain up 3-2 💥💥💥pic.twitter.com/4anM8DJgx0 — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) June 15, 2018

NACHO WITH THE ROCKET! 🚀 😳 — Aaron James (@BengalsReds513) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo's hat-trick!

TRÊS GOLS

CONTRA A ESPANHA

UM GOLAÇO

EU AMO UM HOMEM @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/1lUqdalHvU — Տɑɾɑ (@uesara) June 15, 2018

One of the best individual performances in the history of World Cups from Cristiano Ronaldo 😍🐐👑 — OMAR 👑 (@Omar__cr7_) June 15, 2018

RONALDO WHAT THE FUCK!!!

YOU ARE FROM ANOTHER PLANET!!! HATTRICK!!!!🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Angel (@nachofever13) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo carrying Portugal like... pic.twitter.com/CjTE6CSnNX — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 15, 2018