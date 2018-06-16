Ronaldo 3-3 Spain: Twitter goes crazy after epic game
Ronaldo does what he does best! Portugal and Spain play out a World Cup classic!
A six-goal thriller in arguably the most awaited group game of the World Cup! Cristiano Ronaldo ran the show for Portugal while Spain just could not get things together today.
Cristiano scored the opener from the penalty spot before Diego Costa bullied the Portuguese defenders and equalizing for Spain. The former Chelsea fan elbowed Pepe and then shoved aside Jose Fonte before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.
Ronaldo scored once again at the end of the first half thanks to a blunder by David de Gea. The Spaniard, who is touted as the World's best goalkeeper, make a Rob Green like error and put Portugal in the driver's seat at the halfway mark.
Diego Costa cancelled Ronaldo's goal once again in the 55th-minute before Nacho Fernandez's rocket gave Spain the lead. The 2010 World Champions had the game in hand but Ronaldo scored a stunning free kick in the 88th minute to level things up once again!
