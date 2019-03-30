×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo doubtful for Ajax clash, says Allegri

IANS
NEWS
News
32   //    30 Mar 2019, 15:02 IST
IANS Image
TURIN, Dec. 16, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino in Turin, Italy, Dec. 15, 2018. Juventus won 1-0. (Xinhua/Alberto Lingria/IANS)

Rome, March 30 (IANS) Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has said that Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo may not recover from a minor injury he suffered and is doubtful for their clash with Ajax.

Allegri said Cristiano is set to undergo tests on Monday to know exactly how long it will take him to fully recover.

He added, during a press conference ahead of a Serie A game against Empoli, that Ronaldo would return to competition only when his injury is healed, reports Efe news.

"He will undergo some tests on Monday and we will see. It's obvious that he is a doubt for the first match against Ajax. Cristiano knows very well that if he is not well, he will be out," Allegri said late on Friday.

"I will not risk the final stretch of the season entirely for a single match," the coach added.

Juventus is scheduled to visit Ajax on April 10 for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, while the second leg is set for April 16 in Turin.

IANS
NEWS
Allegri: Juventus will not risk Ronaldo against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Reports: Ronaldo is facing a race against the time to be fit against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Allegri wary of Ajax as Ronaldo enjoys a well-deserved rest
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Ronaldo is the best in the world,' says Allegri in praise of superstar forward
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo won't be banned for improper celebration, predicts Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Ronaldo will return when there is no danger of a relapse
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be rested before vital Champions League clash, confirms Max Allegri
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus forward charged by UEFA for his 'big balls' celebration but he might get away with a fine instead of a ban
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Ajax will lose to Juventus in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss three games in bid to be fit against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us