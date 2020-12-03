Ronaldo explains why Diego Maradona wore 2 watches

Shockwaves were sent throughout the footballing world last week as Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60. Tributes poured in from fans and footballers alike. One footballer in particular shared a special connection with the Argentinian legend, that being none other than Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario.

Ángel Cappa, an Argentine coach, "says that fútbol is an excuse to be happy, to forget all our troubles, even if it’s only for 90 minutes," says @Rotulin. "Maradona gave us happiness for a lifetime." https://t.co/BgOOkAxctb — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) December 3, 2020

Speaking to the press, he said, "Diego left an incredible legacy in football. His loss is very hard to take. The news caught me by surprise and left me very sad."

The former Real Madrid striker explained why Maradona was often seen wearing two watches. He told the press, "One of the first times he came to visit me in Madrid we had dinner. Diego brought two watches and the legend went that he did not go anywhere without them both."

Ronaldo Nazario and Diego Maradona shared a special bond

Diego Maradona pictured with two watches

Ronaldo continued, "I asked him why he wore two, and he said that his daughter had given them to him as a present and since then he had never taken them off."

Ronaldo then went on to say the Maradona offered one of those watches to him. He said, "At the end of the meal he took one off and gave it to me as a gift. I didn't want to accept it, but he got angry and I was left with no choice."

This story about Maradona giving Ronaldo one of his watches 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jJhcZcICaR — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2020

This gesture obviously meant a lot to the Brazilian, he told the interviewer, "I will look after it for the rest of my life as a reminder of his generosity and friendship."

It's clear to see that Ronaldo and Maradona had a special friendship and that the loss of his friend meant a great deal to the Brazilian.

"I want to send my love to his family," said Ronaldo. "He changed the lives of many people and I will always be eternally grateful for the inspiration he provided me."

