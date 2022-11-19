“Ronaldo not got that in his locker” – Hal Robson-Kanu aims cheeky jibe at Manchester United superstar ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hal Robson-Kanu has aimed a cheeky jibe at Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former West Brom Albion forward responded to a tweet from Footy Accumulators which compared Ronaldo's search for a new club to Robson-Kanu's in 2016.

Footy Accumulators tweeted about the Portuguese striker's current situation at Old Trafford, stating:

"Crazy to think that Cristiano Ronaldo is basically auditioning for a new club during this World Cup... A bit like when Robson-Kanu ended up getting a contract at West Brom after his Cruyff-turn goal against Belgium in 2016. Wonder if the Baggies have room in their squad?"

Robson-Kanu replied to the tweet, saying:

"Ronaldo not got that in his locker…"

The former West Brom forward notably earned a new contract with the Baggies after scoring a worldie against Belgium in the Euro 2016 semi-final.

With the Portuguese forward now 37 years old, it would be hard for him to provide a similar wonder goal at the FIFA World Cup that might sell him to other clubs.

However, the Portugal captain will be looking forward to going the distance with his national team, taking them to what might potentially be their first-ever FIFA World Cup win.

Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo gone before the end of the FIFA World Cup

After his explosive interview with British media personality Piers Morgan, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will definitely not have a lot of supporters in Manchester United's upper management. However, according to Sport Bible, the Portuguese great might have offended his teammates as well with his bombshell interview.

Members of the Manchester United squad reportedly want the veteran striker out of the club before the end of the FIFA World Cup. His statements have reportedly been taken as an insult by the rest of the squad.

The legendary striker won't have Erik ten Hag on his side, following his statements about the Dutch manager, and sanctioning his exit should not prove difficult.

Manchester United is, however, set to get back on the pitch after the Christmas holidays, ahead of the winter transfer window. That means the club might consider terminating the former Real Madrid star’s deal in the coming weeks. This would end the dramatic deterioration of their relationship with Ronaldo following his uninspiring return.

The club will hope they can sort out the situation with the striker and move forward, as the Red Devils hope to return to the top of the table soon.

