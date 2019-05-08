×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Ronaldo is the best player on Earth because Messi is an alien,' claims Balotelli after Barcelona crashes out of UCL final

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
789   //    08 May 2019, 21:19 IST

Mario Balotelli says despite their UCL exits Messi and Ronaldo are the best players in the world. (Image: Fox Sports)
Mario Balotelli says despite their UCL exits Messi and Ronaldo are the best players in the world. (Image: Fox Sports)

What's the story?

Marseille striker Mario Balotelli has said that Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo remains the best player on our planet Earth, because his counterpart Lionel Messi is an alien.

The former Manchester City forward shared a story on his Instagram account, soon after Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by a brilliant Liverpool comeback yesterday.

He said that though neither Messi nor Ronaldo will play in the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, to criticize them for that is crazy, as it undermines everything they've achieved over the years.

In case you didn't know...

The two stars, who are often said to be the greatest players of all time by fans, fellow footballers and pundits alike, will have to wait to another year for a shot at the glory at Europe's elite club competition, as both of their clubs failed to make it into the final this time around.

This last happened when Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund advanced into the final at Wembley in 2013. The duo suffered defeats with their clubs at the hand of these German clubs in the last four fixtures that campaign, as Real Madrid went out with a 4-3 loss to Dortmund and Barca were hammered 7-0 by eventual champions Munich.

Balotelli had joked last week that Messi, 31, should not be compared to Ronaldo anymore.

The heart of the matter

Balotelli, who won the competition with Inter Milan in 2010, said after Messi's unforeseen exit from the UCL, that the five-time Ballon d'Or winners are still the best players at the moment and don't deserve unjust flak just because they failed to keep their club's European triumph hopes alive.

He also went on to describe Ronaldo, 34, as the best player on this planet, as Messi according to him is an alien and doesn't compare with the former. He wrote on his Instagram story: (Via SportStar)

"Messi is an alien, despite the bad and very difficult match."
Advertisement
"Ronaldo remains the best player from this planet, despite not having played in the semi-finals."
"Anything else is nonsense talk. You cannot say bad things against these two for a game played badly or a missed qualification or a defeat. That would be crazy."

What's next?

Ronaldo has three fixtures left to play in the Serie A, while Messi will play two more LaLiga games before curtains are drawn for the season. With 34 goals to his name, the latter is almost guaranteed to retain his European Golden Shoe award from last year.





Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: 'Please don't compare Messi to Ronaldo again!', insists Mario Balotelli
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Former Ballon d'Or winner reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired the Barcelona captain 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Many compare him to Ronaldo, but for those that like football, Messi is incomparable', says former Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Twitter gears up for the second leg of UCL semi-final between Liverpool and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Barcelona crash out of Champions League after embarrassing loss to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi will still win the Ballon d'Or after Barcelona's Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi crashes out of the Champions League yet again
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on long-standing Messi-Ronaldo debate
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Lionel Messi after his majestic brace against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Barcelona - 5 talking points ahead of the 2nd leg of the UCL semi-final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
FT LIV BAR
4 - 0
 Liverpool vs Barcelona
Tomorrow AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us