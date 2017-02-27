The Football Oscars 2017 - What if FIFA gave out the Academy Awards?

And the Oscars go to...

by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 19:35 IST

Yes, Yes, the Academy Awards are the bomb, as the kids say these days... but imagine if one day the men in suits at FIFA woke up with the revelation that the same can be reproduced in an All-Star ceremony in Zurich-Berg, district 7, Zurich. We’ve taken it upon ourselves to go ahead with this brilliant imaginary hypothesis and bring to you the Football Oscars, 2017

#10. Award for Best Goal – Mohammed Faiz Subri

FIFA’s already given this out in their gala BEST Awards ceremony, and it’s hard to argue with their choice. Mohammed Faiz Subri stunned the Bandaraya Pulau Pinang Stadium, and later the whole watching world, with a stupendous free kick that started off normally enough before swerving like a drunk driver all the way over to the left of the goalkeeper Mohammed Nasril Nourdin, who hadn’t the faintest clue as to what was going down.