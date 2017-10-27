Write & Earn
Top 10 most valuable athletes ranked

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli are all in the top 10 - but who is number 1?

by Anirudh Menon @animenon19
Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 18:19 IST

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Virat Kohli Forbes Valuable
Messi, Ronaldo, Kohli - who is the most valuable of them all?

Forbes is at it again.

The business magazine's annual list of the top 10 most valuable athletes, in terms of their brand value, has been released and it makes for fascinating reading - providing great insight into the world of sports business and how athletes help drive value for brands around the world.

Here are the top 10 most valuable athletes on the planet -

#10 Stephen Curry: 13.4 million (new to the list)

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game Seven
Curry is the single-most exciting thing about the NBA these days

The Golden State Warriors point guard has lit the NBA on fire over the past couple of years, and it's no surprise that the 29-year-old from Akron breaks into the top 10 this year. The two-time NBA Champion is also a two-time MVP, four-time All-Star and was the NBA's scoring leader in 2016.

His success has naturally attracted quite a lot of attention from sponsors in the States, with Under Armour being one of the biggest brands he endorses. Known as 'the face of the footwear line' for Under Armour, the Curry shoe line has helped the sporting goods company scale unprecedented heights.

